SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,193,932 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,193,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.75% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,216 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 376,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,911 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,496,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

