SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 31,328 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

KRE traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,917,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

