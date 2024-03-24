SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1,203.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,266,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 1.6 %

Vale stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 12,989,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,981,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

