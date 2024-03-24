SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 87,590 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 146,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.