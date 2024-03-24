SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 100,291 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 370.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $58,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.54. 1,116,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,737. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

