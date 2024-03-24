ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $774.15. 885,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $767.06 and a 200 day moving average of $676.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.01 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

