Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $440,247.68 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Seele-N has a market cap of $440,247.68 and approximately $326.32 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007480 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00027118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,732.82 or 1.00015606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012182 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00148987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001848 USD and is down -91.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,921.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

