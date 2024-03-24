Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

