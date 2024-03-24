Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 1,068,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

