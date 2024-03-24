Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. 298,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,691. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

