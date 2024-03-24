Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,327 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 427.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,409,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 831,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

