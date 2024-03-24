Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 831,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

