Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $307.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.