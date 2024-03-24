Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $185.58 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total transaction of $3,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,486,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,235,966.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

