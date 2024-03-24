Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.55. 2,055,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

