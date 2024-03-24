Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $316.58. 2,046,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.00 and a 200 day moving average of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.