Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.21% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 1,033,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

