Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.12. The company had a trading volume of 910,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

