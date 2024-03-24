Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 1.82% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.06. 5,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $125.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1799 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

