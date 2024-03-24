Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.03. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

