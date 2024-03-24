Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.15. 595,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

