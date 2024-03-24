Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 891,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

