Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.13. 13,736,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

