Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,255 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enovix by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enovix by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,932. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

