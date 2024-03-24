Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $113.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

