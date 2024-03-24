Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,523. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.90. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

