Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $585.93. 166,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,649. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.