Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SABR stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after buying an additional 7,328,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sabre by 2,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabre by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

