Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
