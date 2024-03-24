Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

