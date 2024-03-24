Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intel were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,503,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

