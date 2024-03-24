Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 942 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Corteva were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Corteva by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Down 1.3 %

Corteva stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 1,993,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.