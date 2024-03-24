Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 776 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 85,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 88,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,482 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

