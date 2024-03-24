Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

