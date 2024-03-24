Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 353 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Unilever were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,253. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

