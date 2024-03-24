Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 234 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 80.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.86. 2,454,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

