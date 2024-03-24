Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in HSBC were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

