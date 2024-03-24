Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 675,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,335. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $33.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

