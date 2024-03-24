Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,757,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. 3,857,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

