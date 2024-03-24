Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 62 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $394.07. 1,562,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.29 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.