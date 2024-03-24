Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Eaton were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $317.02. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.