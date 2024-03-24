Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

ROK stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

