Roberto Fioroni Acquires 167,179 Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Roberto Fioroni purchased 167,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($172,393.37).

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of DWL opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.00. Dowlais Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 79.98 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.96.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.25).

View Our Latest Report on Dowlais Group

About Dowlais Group

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.