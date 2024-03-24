Reviewing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.71 $33.29 million $0.89 5.09 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $26.75 billion N/A $621.62 million $2.46 16.41

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bonterra Energy and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 36.53%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 14.06% 8.96% 4.67% Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.48% 27.08% 5.90%

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar pharmacies; petrol stations; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

