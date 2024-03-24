Reviewing Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) & AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBAW)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Applied Digital and AGBA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 AGBA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 246.70%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than AGBA Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $114.66 million 4.51 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -12.11 AGBA Group $47.33 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Digital and AGBA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AGBA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and AGBA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% AGBA Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Digital beats AGBA Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About AGBA Group

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services. This segment serves banks, financial institutions, family offices, brokers, and individual independent financial advisors. The Distribution Business segment provides personal financial advisory services; and financial services and products, including long-term life insurance, savings, and mortgages. The Healthcare Business segment operates self-operated medical centers and a network of healthcare service providers in the Hong Kong and Macau region. The Fintech Business segment provides assets and businesses in Europe and Hong Kong. The Fintech Business segment manages financial technology investments with a spectrum of services and value-added information in health, insurance, investments, and social sharing. The company was formerly known as AGBA Acquisition Limited and changed its name to AGBA Group Holding Limited. AGBA Group Holding Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

