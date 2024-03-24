Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.66. 86,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,095. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.80. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

