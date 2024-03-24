Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,528 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.11. 179,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $86.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

