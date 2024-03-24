Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTES traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.81. 18,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

