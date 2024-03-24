Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

PNOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 13,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $699.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

