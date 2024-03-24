Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $418,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 607,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average is $201.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

